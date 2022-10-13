Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Service via AFP
Putin puts ‘gas hub’ plan for Europe to Türkiye’s Erdogan
- Russian president told his Turkish counterpart Türkiye most reliable route to deliver gas to EU, and proposed building a supply hub there
- It would also be platform ‘for determining price’, he said; proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain energy leverage over Europe
