A high-speed train in Spain the day after it crashed in July 2013, killing 80 people. Photo: AFP
Driver in deadly Spain train crash blamed for crash by former safety boss
- Andres Cortabitarte, on trial, told court the track where 2013 accident happened was ‘100 per cent safe’ and said driver was going too fast
- Francisco Garzon, also on trial, was driving at more than twice speed limit for stretch of track; 80 people were killed and over 140 injured
