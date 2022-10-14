Children play at a Moscow monument dedicated to the first mass produced Soviet tactical nuclear bomb. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Russia and Nato are both holding nuclear exercises despite rising tensions
- Russia’s ‘Grom’ drills normally involve large scale manoeuvres of its strategic nuclear forces, including submarines, planes and missiles
- The drills were expected to be carried out about the same time as Nato’s own annual ‘Steadfast Noon’ nuclear exercise
