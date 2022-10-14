British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Photo: Reuters
More UK U-turns? Speculation mounts about embattled Truss and Kwarteng

  • Finance minister Kwarteng cuts short US trip as new PM Truss comes under pressure over economic proposals
  • Multiple media reports suggested the embattled leaders were mulling more U-turns on some of their plans

Agencies

Updated: 2:36pm, 14 Oct, 2022

