Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq is having to leave the UK and take his family to live overseas because of continued racist abuse. Photo: AFP
Cricketer Azeem Rafiq to leave UK to ‘protect family’ amid continuous racist abuse
- The Pakistan-born former Yorkshire spinner is due to move overseas in the near future with his wife, children and parents
- He raised allegations of racism and bullying, which eventually led to a mass clear-out of senior boardroom figures and coaching staff
