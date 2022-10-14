Just Stop Oil protesters threw tinned tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. Photo: AP
Climate activists throw soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in London’s National Gallery
- The gallery said the protesters caused ‘minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed’, and police said two protesters had been arrested
- British environmentalist group Just Stop Oil aims to end UK government involvement in oil and gas and has mounted a series of high-profile protests
