Just Stop Oil protesters threw tinned tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

Climate activists throw soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in London’s National Gallery

  • The gallery said the protesters caused ‘minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed’, and police said two protesters had been arrested
  • British environmentalist group Just Stop Oil aims to end UK government involvement in oil and gas and has mounted a series of high-profile protests

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:10pm, 14 Oct, 2022

