British actor Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011. Photo: AP
British actor Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011. Photo: AP
Fame and celebrity
World /  Europe

Harry Potter’s Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane, dies aged 72

  • The Scottish actor is best known as the half-giant half-human gamekeeper at Hogwarts in the film franchise based on JK Rowling’s books
  • He also starred alongside Emma Thompson in the BAFTA-winning series Tutti Frutti and appeared in Blackadder with Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:38am, 15 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British actor Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011. Photo: AP
British actor Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE