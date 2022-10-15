British actor Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011. Photo: AP
Harry Potter’s Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane, dies aged 72
- The Scottish actor is best known as the half-giant half-human gamekeeper at Hogwarts in the film franchise based on JK Rowling’s books
- He also starred alongside Emma Thompson in the BAFTA-winning series Tutti Frutti and appeared in Blackadder with Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson
