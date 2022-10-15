Rescuers desperately searched for signs of life on October 15 after a methane blast at a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 28 people and trapped dozens of others hundreds of metres underground. Photo: AFP
Rescuers desperately searched for signs of life on October 15 after a methane blast at a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 28 people and trapped dozens of others hundreds of metres underground. Photo: AFP
Türkiye mine blast death toll rises to 40 with one miner missing

  • A methane blast occurred in the coal mining town of Amasra on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast while 110 people were working underground
  • Prosecutors are launching a formal investigation into the cause of the blast, one of Türkiye’s deadliest industrial accidents in years

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 5:50pm, 15 Oct, 2022

