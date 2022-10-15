Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will have to go up, signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss who is battling to save her leadership just over a month into her term. Photo: dpa
Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will have to go up, signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss who is battling to save her leadership just over a month into her term. Photo: dpa
Britain
World /  Europe

‘Difficult decisions ahead’: New UK finance minister warns of higher taxes in sign of latest policy U-turn by PM Liz Truss

  • New Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is due to announce the government’s medium-term budget plans on October 31, a key test to show investors that it can restore its economic policy credibility
  • Hunt also acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and warned that public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:55pm, 15 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will have to go up, signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss who is battling to save her leadership just over a month into her term. Photo: dpa
Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will have to go up, signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss who is battling to save her leadership just over a month into her term. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE