If realised, it would be the first export case under a Japan-India agreement on defence equipment and technology transfer signed in 2015. Photo: Twitter
Japan to export to India stealth antennas equipped on new destroyer, sources say
- This would be the first export under a Japan-India agreement on defence equipment, technology signed in 2015
- Government sources said the export aims to encourage India to reduce its reliance on Russia for military equipment, boost Japan-India defence ties in light of China’s military rise
If realised, it would be the first export case under a Japan-India agreement on defence equipment and technology transfer signed in 2015. Photo: Twitter