German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during the second day of the congress of the Party of the European Socialists. Photo: dpa
Germany’s chancellor calls for reform, expansion of European Union
- He also highlighted the importance of not overlooking concerns of smaller EU states, as he addressed a conference of European social democrats
- A copy of his speech circulated in advance indicated that Scholz also wanted the EU to be stronger, also in military terms, and proposed a coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment
