Rescuers try to retrieve a vehicle pushed by flood waters into the sea along the beach of the resort of Agia Pelagia, on the Greek island of Crete following flash floods on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete, causing widespread flooding
- The man’s car had been swept away by raging waters in the town of Agia Pelagia. A woman who was reportedly in the same vehicle is missing, it was reported
- Authorities said they were investigating more reports of missing people
Rescuers try to retrieve a vehicle pushed by flood waters into the sea along the beach of the resort of Agia Pelagia, on the Greek island of Crete following flash floods on Saturday. Photo: AFP