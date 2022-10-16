Rescuers try to retrieve a vehicle pushed by flood waters into the sea along the beach of the resort of Agia Pelagia, on the Greek island of Crete following flash floods on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Rescuers try to retrieve a vehicle pushed by flood waters into the sea along the beach of the resort of Agia Pelagia, on the Greek island of Crete following flash floods on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Extreme weather
World /  Europe

Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete, causing widespread flooding

  • The man’s car had been swept away by raging waters in the town of Agia Pelagia. A woman who was reportedly in the same vehicle is missing, it was reported
  • Authorities said they were investigating more reports of missing people

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:41am, 16 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers try to retrieve a vehicle pushed by flood waters into the sea along the beach of the resort of Agia Pelagia, on the Greek island of Crete following flash floods on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Rescuers try to retrieve a vehicle pushed by flood waters into the sea along the beach of the resort of Agia Pelagia, on the Greek island of Crete following flash floods on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE