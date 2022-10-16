A policeman patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the Greek -Turkish border in Greece. Greek government ministries say border guards have intercepted 92 naked migrants who were forced to cross the river on Friday. Photo: AP
A policeman patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the Greek -Turkish border in Greece. Greek government ministries say border guards have intercepted 92 naked migrants who were forced to cross the river on Friday. Photo: AP
European Union
World /  Europe

Greek ministries confirm border guards intercepted 92 naked migrants

  • The incident occurred on Friday, according to the Greek Citizen Protection Ministry
  • Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis called Türkiye’s treatment of the migrants that Greek border guards rescued a disgrace to civilisation

dpa
dpa

Updated: 2:29am, 16 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A policeman patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the Greek -Turkish border in Greece. Greek government ministries say border guards have intercepted 92 naked migrants who were forced to cross the river on Friday. Photo: AP
A policeman patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the Greek -Turkish border in Greece. Greek government ministries say border guards have intercepted 92 naked migrants who were forced to cross the river on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE