A policeman patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the Greek -Turkish border in Greece. Greek government ministries say border guards have intercepted 92 naked migrants who were forced to cross the river on Friday. Photo: AP
Greek ministries confirm border guards intercepted 92 naked migrants
- The incident occurred on Friday, according to the Greek Citizen Protection Ministry
- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis called Türkiye’s treatment of the migrants that Greek border guards rescued a disgrace to civilisation
A policeman patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the Greek -Turkish border in Greece. Greek government ministries say border guards have intercepted 92 naked migrants who were forced to cross the river on Friday. Photo: AP