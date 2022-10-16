Russian hackers block Bulgarian government websites in cyberattack

Russian hackers paralysed a series of Bulgarian government websites in a large-scale cyberattack, an investigator said on Saturday.

The attack meant the websites of the president, the government, key ministries and the Constitutional Court in Bulgaria were all rendered inaccessible or were only able to run slowly, if at all, according to official sources.

“The hacking attack came from the territory of the Russian Federation,” said the head of Bulgaria’s investigation agency, Borislav Sarafov.

“This is an attack on the Bulgarian state,” said Prosecutor General Ivan Ghev, who described it as a “serious problem.” As part of the European family, Bulgaria defends European values, he said, adding that it is “normal” that this also has consequences.