Activists of Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London, UK on Friday. Photo: Just Stop Oil / Handout via Reuters
Climate activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers
- Two women were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, while a third was charged over paint sprayed at the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters
- The three women pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London during two brief hearings on Saturday
