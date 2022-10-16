Activists of Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London, UK on Friday. Photo: Just Stop Oil / Handout via Reuters
Activists of Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London, UK on Friday. Photo: Just Stop Oil / Handout via Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Climate activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

  • Two women were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, while a third was charged over paint sprayed at the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters
  • The three women pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London during two brief hearings on Saturday

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:08am, 16 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists of Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London, UK on Friday. Photo: Just Stop Oil / Handout via Reuters
Activists of Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London, UK on Friday. Photo: Just Stop Oil / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE