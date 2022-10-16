President Joe Biden criticized UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s original economic plan that caused turmoil in the markets, saying it was a “mistake.” Photo: Pool via Reuters
US President Joe Biden call Liz Truss’ original UK economic plan a ‘mistake’
- Truss’ initial plans sparked market turmoil as critics called for a reversal on the largest proposed set of unfunded UK tax cuts in half a century
- In an attempt to appease markets, Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday as her chancellor of the exchequer and scrapped parts of their controversial plan
