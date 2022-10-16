British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Reuters
New UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt tears up PM Liz Truss’ agenda, warns of tax hikes
- Hunt warned of looming tax hikes as he dramatically reversed course on right-wing Prime Minister Liz Truss’s radical programme of economic reform
- Senior Conservative members of parliament were reportedly plotting to unseat Truss, aghast at the party’s collapse in polls since she replaced Boris Johnson
