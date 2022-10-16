Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Saturday. Photo: ­Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis urges UN reform after Ukraine war, Covid-19 ‘limits’

  • Argentine pontiff says current multilateral structure – especially the UN Security Council – needs to find ‘more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts’
  • He also advocates ‘organic reforms’ aimed at allowing international organisations to rediscover their essential purpose of ‘serving the human family’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Oct, 2022

