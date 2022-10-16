Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Saturday. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis urges UN reform after Ukraine war, Covid-19 ‘limits’
- Argentine pontiff says current multilateral structure – especially the UN Security Council – needs to find ‘more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts’
- He also advocates ‘organic reforms’ aimed at allowing international organisations to rediscover their essential purpose of ‘serving the human family’
Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Saturday. Photo: Handout via Reuters