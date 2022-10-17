Protesters in Paris participate in a rally against rising prices in France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands march in Paris to protest against inflation in France
- The march for wage increases and other demands was organised by left-wing opponents of President Emmanuel Macron
- In a firebrand speech, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon charged that Macron is ‘fried’ and that his leadership is plunging France into ‘chaos’
