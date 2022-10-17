Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys. More than 1,000 bears, left at at royal residences as tributes to Queen Elizabeth, will be donated to the Barnado’s children’s charity. Photo: Buckingham Palace via Getty Images / via AP
UK royals donate Paddington Bear cuddly toys to children’s charity Barnardo’s
- More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears were left outside royal residences by mourners following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September
- The late monarch was patron to Barnardo’s for three decades, the UK charity’s chief executive Lynn Perry said.
