Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys. More than 1,000 bears, left at at royal residences as tributes to Queen Elizabeth, will be donated to the Barnado’s children’s charity. Photo: Buckingham Palace via Getty Images / via AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

UK royals donate Paddington Bear cuddly toys to children’s charity Barnardo’s

  • More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears were left outside royal residences by mourners following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September
  • The late monarch was patron to Barnardo’s for three decades, the UK charity’s chief executive Lynn Perry said.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:52am, 17 Oct, 2022

