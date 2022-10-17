Police officers remove a climate activist on Sunday in front of the Berlin hotel where the World Health Summit is taking place. Photo: dpa
Climate activists set off fire alarm to disrupt World Heath Summit in Berlin
- The disruption was the latest in a string of high-profile protests in Europe against government policies on climate change in recent days
- While Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting was doused with soup in London on Friday, an Aston Martin car showroom in London was targeted with paint on Sunday
Police officers remove a climate activist on Sunday in front of the Berlin hotel where the World Health Summit is taking place. Photo: dpa