A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Monday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russian ‘kamikaze drones’ strike Kyiv

  • The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine’s capital was rocked by blasts early on Monday
  • Russia has repeatedly been using the so-called suicide drones to target urban centres and infrastructure

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:39pm, 17 Oct, 2022

