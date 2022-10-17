BP is buying US renewable gas producer Archaea. Photo: Reuters
BP is buying US renewable gas producer Archaea. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Energy giant BP to buy US renewable gas firm for US$4.1 billion

  • London-listed energy titan is flush with cash after surges in oil prices triggered calls for UK government to enlarge a windfall tax on British energy giants
  • Attempting to pivot towards cleaner fuels to help tackle climate change, BP has taken a 40.5 per cent stake in one of world’s biggest renewable power stations

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:58pm, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
BP is buying US renewable gas producer Archaea. Photo: Reuters
BP is buying US renewable gas producer Archaea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE