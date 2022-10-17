BP is buying US renewable gas producer Archaea. Photo: Reuters
Energy giant BP to buy US renewable gas firm for US$4.1 billion
- London-listed energy titan is flush with cash after surges in oil prices triggered calls for UK government to enlarge a windfall tax on British energy giants
- Attempting to pivot towards cleaner fuels to help tackle climate change, BP has taken a 40.5 per cent stake in one of world’s biggest renewable power stations
BP is buying US renewable gas producer Archaea. Photo: Reuters