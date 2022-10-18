A drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022. Photo: AFP
A drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Explainer |
‘Suicide drones’ vie for supremacy over Ukraine

  • Russian forces have used Iranian-made suicide drones to strike cities across Ukraine’
  • At US$20,000 apiece, the Shahed drone is a tiny fraction of the cost of a cruise missile

Associated Press
Updated: 12:43pm, 18 Oct, 2022

