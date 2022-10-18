Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Photo: Presidential Press Service via AFP
Zelensky, Putin opponents to address Frankfurt book fair, world’s biggest publishing event
- Ukraine’s leader and his wife are due to address the fair, as is Leonid Volkov, a leading ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- Director Juergen Boos said the event aims to ‘support our Ukrainian colleagues as they withstand the Russian attack’
