Arne Schoenbohm, president of the German Cyber Security Authority, presents a report in Berlin in October 2020. Photo: AFP
German cybersecurity chief Arne Schoenbohm sacked over alleged Russia ties
- Accusations that he had contact with Russian secret services have ‘permanently damaged the necessary public trust’ amid concerns over the threat from Moscow
- Schoenbohm is ‘presumed innocent’, but has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect while the allegations are investigated
