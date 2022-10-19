Arne Schoenbohm, president of the German Cyber Security Authority, presents a report in Berlin in October 2020. Photo: AFP
German cybersecurity chief Arne Schoenbohm sacked over alleged Russia ties

  • Accusations that he had contact with Russian secret services have ‘permanently damaged the necessary public trust’ amid concerns over the threat from Moscow
  • Schoenbohm is ‘presumed innocent’, but has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect while the allegations are investigated

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:03am, 19 Oct, 2022

