Report finds “evidence of institutional racism in the justice system presided over by judges” in England and Wales. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Institutional racism’ in UK courts, worse for blacks and Asians, report by top lawyer finds

  • ‘People from ethnic minorities are simply not consistently able to access the same fair-trial rights as white people,’ report reveals
  • Legal professionals and organisations were surveyed, and most comments were about ‘anti-Asian and anti-black bias’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:40pm, 19 Oct, 2022

