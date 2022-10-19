Report finds “evidence of institutional racism in the justice system presided over by judges” in England and Wales. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Institutional racism’ in UK courts, worse for blacks and Asians, report by top lawyer finds
- ‘People from ethnic minorities are simply not consistently able to access the same fair-trial rights as white people,’ report reveals
- Legal professionals and organisations were surveyed, and most comments were about ‘anti-Asian and anti-black bias’
Report finds “evidence of institutional racism in the justice system presided over by judges” in England and Wales. Photo: Shutterstock