Meghan Markle says she’d be happy to offer advice to the actor who plays her in any future film of her life. Photo: Instagram
Meghan Markle says she’d be happy to offer advice to the actor who plays her in any future film of her life. Photo: Instagram
Britain
World /  Europe

Meghan Markle gives advice to the actor who might play her in the future: ‘She can call me’

  • ‘I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness, the playfulness and the laughter’, the Duchess of Sussex said
  • Markle had bit parts on TV and in films until landing a role in the USA series Suits before becoming engaged to Prince Harry in 2017

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 9:10pm, 19 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Meghan Markle says she’d be happy to offer advice to the actor who plays her in any future film of her life. Photo: Instagram
Meghan Markle says she’d be happy to offer advice to the actor who plays her in any future film of her life. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE