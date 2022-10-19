Meghan Markle says she’d be happy to offer advice to the actor who plays her in any future film of her life. Photo: Instagram
Meghan Markle gives advice to the actor who might play her in the future: ‘She can call me’
- ‘I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness, the playfulness and the laughter’, the Duchess of Sussex said
- Markle had bit parts on TV and in films until landing a role in the USA series Suits before becoming engaged to Prince Harry in 2017
Meghan Markle says she’d be happy to offer advice to the actor who plays her in any future film of her life. Photo: Instagram