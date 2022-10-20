02:08
Thousands evacuated as Putin declares martial law in 4 Russian-controlled Ukraine regions
Explainer |
Russian martial law in parts of Ukraine – what will it mean?
- Martial law entails expanded powers for the Russian occupying administrations in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia
- Under Russian law, martial law allows for the strengthening of the military, curfews, limits on movement and forms of censorship
