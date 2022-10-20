Liz Truss resigning as prime minister on Thursday morning. Photo: AFP
Liz Truss resigning as prime minister on Thursday morning. Photo: AFP
Liz Truss forced out as Britain’s prime minister after just 6 weeks

  • Liz Truss is facing eviction from No 10 Downing Street after just six weeks as her party turns against her
  • She was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as prime minister the following day

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 9:46pm, 20 Oct, 2022

Liz Truss resigning as prime minister on Thursday morning. Photo: AFP
Liz Truss resigning as prime minister on Thursday morning. Photo: AFP
