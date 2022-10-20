Poorer countries can now have generic versions of cancer drug nilotinib. Photo: Shutterstock
Poorer countries can now have generic versions of cancer drug nilotinib. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines, Indonesia to get life-saving cancer drug in historic licensing agreement

  • The deal sets ‘a vital precedent’, says chief of UN-backed public health organisation working to increase access to life-saving medicines in poorer countries
  • Licence for generic versions of nilotinib includes seven middle-income countries: the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Guatemala

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Poorer countries can now have generic versions of cancer drug nilotinib. Photo: Shutterstock
Poorer countries can now have generic versions of cancer drug nilotinib. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE