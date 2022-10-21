To the strains of Britain’s national anthem, a UK newspaper on Thursday declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss, after the under-fire prime minister resigned. The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed on Friday showing the unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss, asking readers: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?” The stunt was inspired by a column in The Economist that referred to the prime minister as an “iceberg lady” (in contrast to “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, Truss’ political role model), and said she had “the shelf life of a lettuce”. Day seven: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/iV0JSiaPey — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022 The video originally showed a picture of Truss next to an analogue clock, and a lettuce. It later expanded the tableau, adding a wig, a face and grasping hands to the vegetable, as well as two British flags, a pasty on a plate and a red mug bearing the legend “Keep Calm and Carry On”, a slogan used to raise morale in Britain during World War II. More than 12,000 Twitter users were watching the feed as Truss announced her resignation outside the prime minister’s Downing Street residence. UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks Moments later, as viewer numbers hit 21,000, “God Save the King” rang out as a hand reached across the table and set Truss’s photo on its back and the caption “The lettuce has outlasted Liz Truss” appeared. Social media users flocked to their screens to congratulate the lettuce when Truss resigned. Twitter user @midsomlaura wrote: “Lettuce for PM”, and @SaintMcfc posted: “I was alive when a lettuce fought and won against the British prime minister”. #LizTrussPM She’s gone. Lettuce wins keys to Downing Street pic.twitter.com/GwljYIfm5z — Sheikh Haidar (@sheikh_haidar) October 20, 2022 Twitter user @nathansrith wrote: “Good of Liz to no longer romaine in power, however, this is just the tip of the iceberg”. News outlets from around the world have also been following the live stream, including in Bangkok, Sweden and Australia. A new leader is to be announced by the Conservative Party before October 31. Reuters and dpa