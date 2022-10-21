Then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks at Downing Street in London in July. Photo: Reuters
‘Bring back Boris’: with Liz Truss out, supporters call for Johnson’s return

  • The disgraced ex-PM is expected to seek a Downing Street comeback, one UK newspaper reported, after his successor resigned in dramatic fashion
  • Johnson is still eligible for the role because he remains a Conservative MP, and he continues to enjoy substantial support in Westminster

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:34am, 21 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
