A Russian soldier patrols at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region. File photo: AP
Ukraine says Russia planning to blow up dam, threatening hundreds of thousands with flooding
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces have mined a dam in the occupied south
- Destroying it would threaten hundreds of thousands with flooding and endanger the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
