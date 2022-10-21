British Labour Party MP Chris Matheson resigned after making sexual advances towards a woman on his staff. Photo: AFP
UK Labour Party MP resigns over sexual misconduct case
- An independent report said Chris Matheson made ‘unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances’ towards a young woman who was his junior member of staff
- His stepping down comes against a backdrop of turmoil after the resignation of Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss, and as the country awaits a new leader
