British MP Penny Mordaunt is the first to announce her intention to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London. Photo: Reuters
UK’s Penny Mordaunt first to enter race for PM as Boris Johnson eyes comeback
- Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt became the first to formally declare her candidacy, after UK’s ruling party was forced into its second leadership contest in weeks
- Currently Leader of the House of Commons, Mordaunt, who just missed out on making the final run-off after Johnson quit, says she is running for ‘a fresh start’
