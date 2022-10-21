British MP Penny Mordaunt is the first to announce her intention to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London. Photo: Reuters
British MP Penny Mordaunt is the first to announce her intention to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

UK’s Penny Mordaunt first to enter race for PM as Boris Johnson eyes comeback

  • Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt became the first to formally declare her candidacy, after UK’s ruling party was forced into its second leadership contest in weeks
  • Currently Leader of the House of Commons, Mordaunt, who just missed out on making the final run-off after Johnson quit, says she is running for ‘a fresh start’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:34pm, 21 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British MP Penny Mordaunt is the first to announce her intention to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London. Photo: Reuters
British MP Penny Mordaunt is the first to announce her intention to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE