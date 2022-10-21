European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU would give US$18 billion to help Ukraine. EPA-EFE
Ukraine: EU to give US$18 billion to Kyiv next year to help run country

  • EU’s 27 leaders discussed supporting Ukraine during a summit on the 240th day of Russia’s war on its neighbour
  • ‘It is very important for Ukraine to have a predictable and stable flow of income,’ EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said

Updated: 11:46pm, 21 Oct, 2022

