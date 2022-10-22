Mourners pay tribute to murder victim “Lola” in Fouquereuil, northern France, on October 21. Photo: AFP
Mourners pay tribute to murder victim “Lola” in Fouquereuil, northern France, on October 21. Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

Parents of murdered girl tell French right-wing politicians to stop exploiting her death

  • A woman from Algeria with a history of psychiatric disorders has been charged with the rape and murder of 12-year-old ‘Lola’
  • Lola’s parents pleaded with conservative politicians to stop exploiting her death after parties used the case to target Macron government’s immigration laws

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:03pm, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners pay tribute to murder victim “Lola” in Fouquereuil, northern France, on October 21. Photo: AFP
Mourners pay tribute to murder victim “Lola” in Fouquereuil, northern France, on October 21. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE