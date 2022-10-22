Mourners pay tribute to murder victim “Lola” in Fouquereuil, northern France, on October 21. Photo: AFP
Parents of murdered girl tell French right-wing politicians to stop exploiting her death
- A woman from Algeria with a history of psychiatric disorders has been charged with the rape and murder of 12-year-old ‘Lola’
- Lola’s parents pleaded with conservative politicians to stop exploiting her death after parties used the case to target Macron government’s immigration laws
