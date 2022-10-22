Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Presidential Palace on the day of the government’s swearing-in ceremony in Rome. Photo: Reuters
Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as prime minister
- Meloni recited the ritual oath of office, pledging to be faithful to Italy’s post-war republic and to act ‘in the exclusive interests of the nation’
- Italy’s first female leader announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election
