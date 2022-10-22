Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss. Johnson has not officially confirmed he is running but has said he is “up for it” and “we are going to do this” as some allies in the parliamentary party loudly call for his return. Tory lawmakers wishing to enter the race must secure the backing of 100 of their colleagues by 2 pm on Monday. A return by Johnson would be an astonishing recovery for a polarising figure forced out by a welter of ethics scandals. Opponents say giving him another chance would only lead to more controversy and disappointment. A potential reinstatement has divided opinion even among his allies in the parliamentary party, including his former deputy prime minister and foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Boris Johnson says he’s willing to run again for PM: ‘We’re going to do this’ Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I stood by Boris, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I think he can make a return to frontline politics and I like him personally. “The challenge is this Committee on Privileges and Standards is entering a new phase, there’s going to be oral testimony from people from Number 10. He’s going to have to give oral testimony and I just can’t see in practice how the new prime minister, in office latest next Friday, could give the country the attention, the focus that it needs and at the same time be giving testimony and be answering all of those questions. So I don’t say it with any relish. I’m sad about that situation. “We cannot go backwards. We cannot have another episode of the Groundhog Day, of the soap opera of partygate. We must get the country and the government moving forward.” Raab backed Sunak, saying he was “very confident” he would stand and had already secured the backing of 100 MPs, shoring up sufficient support to be on the ballot for Monday’s vote. He told BBC Breakfast: “I think the critical issue here is going to be the economy. Rishi had the right plan in the summer and I think it is the right plan now.” Raab said he felt Sunak could “bring the party together with a government of all of the talents”. Appearing on the broadcast round on Saturday morning, Raab said “we cannot go backwards” and pointed out Johnson faces a probe into his actions over the partygate scandal, for which he was fined by police. But Johnson ally Andrew Stephenson said he believed Johnson still had support among the party’s membership, some of whom he claimed had wanted the ex-PM on the ballot for the last contest. The Tory lawmaker and minister said: “There was a huge amount of support from party members still for Boris and they were quite upset that parliamentarians had got rid of him.” When asked what had changed, Stephenson said: “Well, clearly what’s changed is some of my colleagues who said they had no faith in him and urged him to resign previously, have now gone on record urging him to put his name forward. “There are many more waiting for him to come back and to make a decision on whether he is going to stand but I have heard lots of MPs who now feel that they were rash to judge him before and somewhat rash to encourage him to resign then”. Johnson has so far won the support of six Cabinet ministers, including Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan. But he was lagging behind in nominations, as was Mordaunt, who became the first to confirm her candidacy. Sunak, who came second against Truss in the last race six weeks ago, has around 84 public declarations, far ahead of Johnson’s 50, while Mordaunt struggles on 18. The leadership uncertainty comes at a time of weak economic growth and as millions struggle with higher borrowing costs and rising prices for groceries, fuel and other basics. A growing wave of strikes by train and postal workers, lawyers and others has revealed mounting discontent as a recession looms. Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it caused turmoil in financial markets. Additional reporting by dpa