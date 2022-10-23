Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Middle East
World /  Europe

Türkiye’s President Erdogan proposes vote on women’s right to wear Islamic headscarf

  • The subject is important for devout Muslim Erdogan, whose Islamic-rooted ruling party lifted a ban on wearing the hijab in state institutions in 2013
  • ‘If you have the courage, come, let’s put this issue to a referendum … Let the nation make the decision,’ Erdogan said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:20am, 23 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE