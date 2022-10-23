Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: APA Images via Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Türkiye’s President Erdogan proposes vote on women’s right to wear Islamic headscarf
- The subject is important for devout Muslim Erdogan, whose Islamic-rooted ruling party lifted a ban on wearing the hijab in state institutions in 2013
- ‘If you have the courage, come, let’s put this issue to a referendum … Let the nation make the decision,’ Erdogan said
