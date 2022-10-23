Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa via AP
Ukraine’s Olena Zelenska tells book fair audience: ‘We are fighting for our lives’
- The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at the Frankfurt Book Fair that her role demands she ‘tell the truth’ about the horrors
- Zelenska was in Frankfurt in part to help launch a book advocating for better inclusion of people with disabilities and injuries
