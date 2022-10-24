Paintings by French impressionist Claude Monet at a museum in the German city of Potsdam, just outside Berlin, Germany on Sunday. Photo: Soeren Stache / dpa
Climate activists hurl mashed potatoes at Monet painting in Germany
- A spokesperson for Museum Barberini said the potatoes were quickly removed and the painting was protected by a glass pane
- Police said officers took two people from the Last Generation movement into custody. They are being investigated for trespassing and damage to property
