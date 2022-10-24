French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the international meeting for Peace in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible, Macron tells Rome peace summit

  • Since the beginning of the conflict in February, the French president has differed from other Western leaders in pushing to keep talks open with Vladimir Putin
  • Macron arrived in Rome on Sunday afternoon and will meet newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the evening, his office said

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:24am, 24 Oct, 2022

