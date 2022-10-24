Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Conservative party leadership race. Photo: PA via AP
Sunak looks set to be Britain’s next PM as Johnson pulls out of Conservative leadership race
- Rishi Sunak will become prime minister on Monday unless Penny Mordaunt reaches the threshold of 100 backers to force a run-off vote by party members
- Boris Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative MPs to back him
