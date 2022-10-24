Rishi Sunak, who is slated to be Britain’s next prime minister, stands outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: AP/File
Rishi Sunak, who is slated to be Britain’s next prime minister, stands outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: AP/File
Britain
World /  Europe

developing | Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s next prime minister, the third in a matter of months

  • His predecessor Liz Truss was forced to resign on Thursday after six weeks in office
  • Sunak lost a leadership contest earlier this summer to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 9:57pm, 24 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rishi Sunak, who is slated to be Britain’s next prime minister, stands outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: AP/File
Rishi Sunak, who is slated to be Britain’s next prime minister, stands outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: AP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE