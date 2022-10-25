A dirty bomb would contaminate a specific area, and the people there, either by direct radiation or inhalation or ingestion of contaminated substances. File photo: AFP
Explainer |
‘Weapons of mass disruption’: How dirty bombs work
- Moscow has claimed that Ukraine is building a ‘dirty bomb’ with the aim of deploying it against Russian troops
- A dirty bomb is laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which get disseminated in an explosion
A dirty bomb would contaminate a specific area, and the people there, either by direct radiation or inhalation or ingestion of contaminated substances. File photo: AFP