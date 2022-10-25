A dirty bomb would contaminate a specific area, and the people there, either by direct radiation or inhalation or ingestion of contaminated substances. File photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Explainer |
‘Weapons of mass disruption’: How dirty bombs work

  • Moscow has claimed that Ukraine is building a ‘dirty bomb’ with the aim of deploying it against Russian troops
  • A dirty bomb is laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which get disseminated in an explosion

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:29am, 25 Oct, 2022

