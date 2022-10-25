King Charles welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo: AP
Rishi Sunak vows to put ‘stability’, ‘competence’ at heart of government as Britain’s new prime minister

  • At 42, Sunak is Britain’s youngest prime minister in more than two centuries and first British-Asian prime minister
  • Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, must navigate a cost-of-living crisis and regain the confidence of financial markets

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 7:17pm, 25 Oct, 2022

