King Charles welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo: AP
Rishi Sunak vows to put ‘stability’, ‘competence’ at heart of government as Britain’s new prime minister
- At 42, Sunak is Britain’s youngest prime minister in more than two centuries and first British-Asian prime minister
- Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, must navigate a cost-of-living crisis and regain the confidence of financial markets
