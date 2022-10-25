A Cosco container ship is unloaded at a terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany. File photo: Reuters
Germany may allow smaller Chinese stake in Hamburg port to calm critics

  • Berlin likely to allow Cosco take a smaller than planned 24.9-per cent stake in one of logistics firm HHLA’s three terminals in Germany’s largest port
  • The compromise comes a week before Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to travel to China

Reuters

Updated: 8:30pm, 25 Oct, 2022

