A Cosco container ship is unloaded at a terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany. File photo: Reuters
Germany may allow smaller Chinese stake in Hamburg port to calm critics
- Berlin likely to allow Cosco take a smaller than planned 24.9-per cent stake in one of logistics firm HHLA’s three terminals in Germany’s largest port
- The compromise comes a week before Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to travel to China
