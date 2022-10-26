US President Joe Biden (left) and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific, in a call on Tuesday. Photos: EPA-EFE and Bloomberg
Joe Biden discusses Ukraine and China with Rishi Sunak, says UK still closest US ally
- The US president congratulated the new British PM on their first call; the leaders will meet in person at the G20 summit in Indonesia
- Relations between the 2 countries have been somewhat strained in recent years amid ongoing UK-EU tensions over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland
